It's official: The Bachelor is going to take over your life. You've got The Bachelorette. You've got Bachelor in Paradise. And soon you'll have Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After.
Former Bachelor Ben Higgins and fiancée Lauren Bushnell will star in their own reality show airing this fall on Freeform, Us Weekly reports. The unscripted show will focus on the couple's romance as they settle in Denver.
The engaged pair told Us Weekly that keeping their relationship on camera felt natural.
"After you walk away from The Bachelor, it’s not like your life becomes private," Higgins explained. "People still find out what you’re doing, so it’s not changing our life to be public."
"We’re already used to sharing our lives with everyone else," Bushnell added. "So we thought, Why not? It's a fun way to share life after The Bachelor."
Life after The Bachelor? Is such a thing possible?
