For the first time ever, a former Bachelor and his season's winner are getting a spinoff show.
Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, who got engaged during last winter's season, will star in the Freeform series Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After this fall. The couple recently talked to Entertainment Weekly about why they decided to do the show and what we can expect from it.
When she was first asked to star in a spinoff show, Bushnell felt like it wouldn't be too different from her normal life, so she figured, why not? "Everyone seems to follow our life as it is, whether it be social media or when we’re out at dinner and people ask us questions."
So what will we see them doing in their day-to-day lives? Higgins is considering running for the Colorado state House, and it sounds like we might actually see that happen. "Most of my life I’ve been interested in the issues that are surrounding the areas that I live in," he explained.
Bushnell said she's no longer a flight attendant and is exploring different career paths, including interior design and blogging.
They also hinted that we're likely to see a few other former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants grace the screen. But they didn't name any of the wacky ones, which is unfortunate. Ben and Lauren seem a bit too normal to make a show as entertaining as the one they met on.
