Reality TV and politics have a lot in common these days.
Drama? Check. Emotions set to high? Check. Promises made? Check.
This might become even more true for the people of Colorado. Ben Higgins, the man who's "journey to find love" was captured on season 20 of ABC's The Bachelor, is considering a run for the Colorado State Legislature, according to The Colorado Independent.
Higgins lives with his fiancée from the show, Lauren Bushnell, in Colorado, where he would run for the seat from House District 4. That is, if he decides to run.
Higgins has launched an exploratory website and is gathering names for his email list. "Thank you for your support as Ben explores his opportunities to make a positive impact on his local community!" the website says. The email list invites voters to stay informed as "Ben begins this journey."
We all know that no Bachelor's journey runs smoothly. This is no exception. It turns out there is already a Republican candidate in the race. However, that candidate, Willie Pinkston, told The Colorado Independent he would step aside if Higgins enters the race.
That leaves us with one more question: Colorado, will you accept this rose and continue on this journey with Ben?
