If you go simply by the title of Ben Higgins' and Lauren Bushnell's upcoming reality-TV show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?, you might get a little worried about the couple's future. But after winning Higgins' heart on The Bachelor this spring, Bushnell says their wedding planning is finally getting off the ground.
"We don't have a date yet, but we have kind of started the initial phases," the former flight attendant told Entertainment Tonight. "We both kind of talked more about maybe a winter wedding...hopefully, cameras will catch it and I think that’s something that’s really cool, because I know nothing about wedding planning. I wish I could've watched someone else plan! So, hopefully you'll get to see that on the show...I would say definitely, but I don’t want to make any promises!"
Perhaps the uncertainty about the mechanics of wedding planning is why the new show's producers tacked on the question mark. Bushnell is also having to deal with the emotional turmoil of moving to Denver and launching a new lifestyle blog, Sparkle in Her Eye. There was also the added stress of having to watch The Bachelor when it aired.
"Going through that once is one thing, but having to rewatch it once it airs is a whole other thing," she said. "I’m only so strong...watching the man you love tell another woman he loves her...is extremely difficult. But honestly, it's made us way stronger and it's forced us to communicate and have really awkward, hard conversations."
"We don't have a date yet, but we have kind of started the initial phases," the former flight attendant told Entertainment Tonight. "We both kind of talked more about maybe a winter wedding...hopefully, cameras will catch it and I think that’s something that’s really cool, because I know nothing about wedding planning. I wish I could've watched someone else plan! So, hopefully you'll get to see that on the show...I would say definitely, but I don’t want to make any promises!"
Perhaps the uncertainty about the mechanics of wedding planning is why the new show's producers tacked on the question mark. Bushnell is also having to deal with the emotional turmoil of moving to Denver and launching a new lifestyle blog, Sparkle in Her Eye. There was also the added stress of having to watch The Bachelor when it aired.
"Going through that once is one thing, but having to rewatch it once it airs is a whole other thing," she said. "I’m only so strong...watching the man you love tell another woman he loves her...is extremely difficult. But honestly, it's made us way stronger and it's forced us to communicate and have really awkward, hard conversations."
Advertisement