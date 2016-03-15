Ben is a lost man, and an eerily silent catamaran ride is not making his “last chance” date with Lauren B. any easier. It’s almost like he wants some terrible scenario to present itself so he can be steered in either direction. God makes it drizzle on the beach, but it’s just not enough. Ben still thinks his relationship with Lauren is too good to be true, whereas he and JoJo have already gone through some “non-ideal situations,” like that one time she said she was scared and the other time her ex-boyfriend (cough production assistant cough) wrote her a letter. Light strife is one of Ben and JoJo’s favorite pastimes. Unfortunately, they overindulge during their own last chance date and the shit hits the bathroom fan: Ben ends up confessing to JoJo that he’s also in love with Lauren.



This is NOT what JoJo wants to hear from her new best friend and lover. “I just want it to be me and you,” she sobs softly. “I’m tired of competing, you know?” She knows the law of reality TV means he’s not allowed to say exactly how he feels (except for that little white lie about how he’s in love with her, whatever that means — Ben still has absolutely no idea). “But you still wish it was possible,” JoJo laments. Is this lady ready to turn the tables and have dudes fight over her for a change or what?



The next morning, Ben’s still as conflicted as Lauren B.’s denim cutoffs. Are they shorts or a bathing suit? It seems like they’ll never decide. But suddenly, as he peers directly into the void — recurring diamond hawker Neil Lane’s briefcase of engagement rings — Ben knows which girlfriend he’ll pick. “I love two women. But I’m really, fully in love with one of them,” he explains. So no, he didn’t lie to the other one. He just hadn’t yet stretched his own limits of truthiness. And now he’s invented a brand new expansion packet on the terms of endearment!



