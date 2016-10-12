Now We Know Why There's A Question Mark In Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

Even for two people who met on a reality show, Ben Higgins' and Lauren Bushnell's relationship had a rocky start. The Bachelor star told both Bushnell and fellow contestant JoJo Fletcher at the end of season 20 that he loved them before eventually choosing his wife and co-star on Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?
We don't know much about the future of the show, but after Tuesday night's premiere, it's definitely clear why it includes a question mark: We need answers.
Can Ben and Lauren move past their uncertain beginnings? Can the three of them be friends? Will JoJo always be in their lives?
“The rollercoaster of emotions from reliving Ben being The Bachelor has been really difficult for me,” Lauren explained on the premiere. "Especially because at the end he was torn.” For a show about a newly engaged couple, much of it was focused on the past, but that's because a certain person from their past keeps popping up.
“I’m so annoyed," Lauren later says. "This chapter of my life is supposed to be with Ben, not with Ben, Lauren and JoJo."
However, that's exactly what we got. JoJo Fletcher was a huge part of the premiere, and it's just the beginning. The episode ended with the promise of the trio sitting down for lunch, but something tells us that will only result in more questions.
