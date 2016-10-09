Former Bachelor Ben Higgins and his fiancée, Lauren Bushnell, haven't set a wedding date yet, but they've already had bachelor and bachelorette parties — or, actually, one party encompassing both.
While bachelor and bachelorette parties may traditionally have been for people to spend a night without their partner, some couples are choosing to instead throw joint ones. Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp and her husband Sklyar Astin had one this summer.
Higgins and Bushnell may be bucking convention, but they held their celebration in a traditional setting: Las Vegas. They partied at the MGM Grand, a four-star hotel right on Las Vegas Boulevard.
A number of fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette stars joined them. E! News reports that Bushnell invited Ashley Iaconetti, Amanda Stanton, and twins Haley and Emily Ferguson, who competed with her for Higgins' heart. Former Bachelorette contestants Tanner Tolbert, Jared Haibon, and JJ Lane were Higgins' guests.
Based on photos the couple and guests shared on social media, the party was pretty epic.
Higgins shared a photo from the upscale Jewel nightclub.
Haibon showed the Bachelor Nation guys grabbing a drink at Skyfall Lounge, where guests can enjoy views of Vegas through floor-to-ceiling windows.
According to this shot from Stanton, the women also had some fun on their own, hanging out at Wet Republic's Ultra Pool.
A photo shared by Tolbert shows the men gathered at the hotel. "From a limo ride...to your Bachelor Party," he wrote. D'aww.
