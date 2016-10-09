Story from Pop Culture

Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell's Bachelor-Bachelorette Party Looks Like So Much Fun

Suzannah Weiss
Former Bachelor Ben Higgins and his fiancée, Lauren Bushnell, haven't set a wedding date yet, but they've already had bachelor and bachelorette parties — or, actually, one party encompassing both.

While bachelor and bachelorette parties may traditionally have been for people to spend a night without their partner, some couples are choosing to instead throw joint ones. Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp and her husband Sklyar Astin had one this summer.

Higgins and Bushnell may be bucking convention, but they held their celebration in a traditional setting: Las Vegas. They partied at the MGM Grand, a four-star hotel right on Las Vegas Boulevard.

A number of fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette stars joined them. E! News reports that Bushnell invited Ashley Iaconetti, Amanda Stanton, and twins Haley and Emily Ferguson, who competed with her for Higgins' heart. Former Bachelorette contestants Tanner Tolbert, Jared Haibon, and JJ Lane were Higgins' guests.

Based on photos the couple and guests shared on social media, the party was pretty epic.

Higgins shared a photo from the upscale Jewel nightclub.
A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on


Haibon showed the Bachelor Nation guys grabbing a drink at Skyfall Lounge, where guests can enjoy views of Vegas through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Bachelor party for the bachelor .. Great times with great friends #vegas

A photo posted by Jared Haibon (@jaredhaibon) on


According to this shot from Stanton, the women also had some fun on their own, hanging out at Wet Republic's Ultra Pool.

Vegas is always a good idea 😇 #byebyebushnell

A photo posted by Amanda Stanton (@amanda_stantonn) on


A photo shared by Tolbert shows the men gathered at the hotel. "From a limo ride...to your Bachelor Party," he wrote. D'aww.

From a limo ride... to your Bachelor Party... thanks @higgins.ben for letting me be a part of it.

A photo posted by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on

