Anna Camp's Bachelorette Party Looks Pitch-Perfect

Anna Camp's bachelorette bash looked so fun, even her perfectionist Pitch Perfect character, Aubrey Posen, would've had a blast. The daylong celebration segued from girly get-together to co-ed country hoedown and combined all the elements of a professional-level party for the bride-to-be and her co-star fiancé, Sklyar Astin.
Lovely in a swingy white halter dress, Camp assembled a solid squad to keep the good times rolling.
And who's that raising a glass in the back? Bellas alum and off-screen pal Brittany Snow, who helped document the throw down on Instagram.
But enough with the group pics, because it's shots o'clock for the future wifey. Cheers to Camp having a stronger stomach than her on-screen alter ago.
Trading out her tiara for a veiled cowboy hat and accessorizing with a pink bachelorette sash, Camp and her crew hit the honky-tonk.
There, the engaged couple reunited, merging bachelorette and bachelor parties. But breaking with the gender-segregated tradition didn't seem to spoil anyone's fun — certainly not the happy couple's.
Love — and a round of hangovers-in-the-making — was certainly in the air.
