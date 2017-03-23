Lauren Bushnell Gets Real In Her Happy Birthday Instagram To Ben Higgins

Ben Higgins is celebrating his 29th birthday today, and he's got girlfriend Lauren Bushnell to help him celebrate. The former Bachelor and the recipient of his final rose are still happy together since the show's finale just over a year ago. But, like every couple, they've had their bumps in the road — a fact Bushnell alludes to in her sweet Instagram post wishing her man a happy birthday.
"Happy birthday babe!!!!! I'm so thankful for this life together," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of themselves posing with a horse. "Although sometimes rocky you always hold my hand and support me through it, always with a smile on your face. You deserve the world, especially today."
Bushnell just celebrated her birthday in February, and in his celebratory message, Higgins took the opportunity to clear the air about breakup rumors that have been circling since the pair called off their wedding in November. "No need to respond often to rumors or 'fake news' but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today," he wrote in a cute Instagram post. "We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side."
In October, the couple revealed that they were attending couple's counseling in Bushnell's hometown of Denver in an effort to solidify a healthy relationship before tying the knot. We watched them struggle to plan their wedding, initially set for this past winter, on their reality show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? And while there's still no wedding planned at the moment, it sounds like the pair are in it for the long hall, rocky times and all.
