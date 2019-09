Lauren Bushnell Gets Real In Her Happy Birthday Instagram To Ben Higgins

Bushnell just celebrated her birthday in February, and in his celebratory message, Higgins took the opportunity to clear the air about breakup rumors that have been circling since the pair called off their wedding in November. "No need to respond often to rumors or 'fake news' but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today," he wrote in a cute Instagram post. "We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side."