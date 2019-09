Lauren Bushnell Says She's Ready To Give Back The Ring & Move On

Just where is the ring going back to, exactly? Not her ex. According to reports by E! News and People, the 4.25-carat ring is being returned to ABC, as is standard when the winning couple breaks up after less than two years together. She will give the ring, estimated to be worth around $95,000, to ABC producers, who will then pass it along to Neil Lane. Higgins confirmed as much while talking to People two weeks ago. "I believe that we'll have to give that back. Probably soon, I don't know when or how," he said. "They give you this ring, but obviously if you don't make it, it makes sense that you have to give it back."