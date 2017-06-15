Will the Bachelor in Paradise investigation go to court?
DeMario Jackson has issued a statement asserting that he intends to fight "malicious" allegations that he had sexual contact with fellow contestant Corinne Olympios without her consent. The statement to People came on the heels of Olympios' own announcement that she identifies as a "victim" and has hired a lawyer, Marty Singer, to "obtain justice." She added that she has "little memory" of the events which halted the ABC show's production.
Jackson, who first appeared on Rachel Lindsay's current season of The Bachelorette, also appears to be lawyering up.
“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” he said. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”
The strongly worded statement is a far cry from the relaxed "no comment" he offered to Entertainment Tonight earlier in the week.
"I have nothing to say," he said of the controversy surrounding Bachelor in Paradise's halted production. "You know, Corinne's an awesome girl and that's all I have to say."
The incident — both the alleged sexual encounter and charges that show producers acted recklessly by not putting a stop to it — is reportedly being investigated, though it's unclear to what extent. One source told People that it's not currently being treated as a criminal matter.
“There are no authorities involved, no law enforcement but the incident was flagged internally and they take these matter seriously, so they’re looking into it," the insider claimed.
