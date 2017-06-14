The Bachelorette was pre-empted this week by the NBA Finals, so it has yet to air under its new cloud, but I already feel uneasy about it. The things I ignored in the past aren’t going to be as simple to push away. And that honestly feels apropos for the current state of affairs. As a white cisgender woman who grew up in an upper middle-class community, I’ve enjoyed a large amount of privilege in my life. Even though I’ve always been very politically aware (I gave a pro-Anita Hill speech to my fifth grade class. Not as an assignment. I volunteered it.), I could always turn it off when I needed a break and escape back into my safe bubble. But, ever since that bubble popped — rather, exploded — on November 8, it’s been nearly impossible to find respite. And that has made me a better citizen and a better neighbor to those who didn’t have an escape hatch in the first place.