Well, somebody lucked out. We have no idea which of the 31 contestants won The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay's heart, but they put a ring on the gal's finger. Lindsay broke the news in a press call with reporters today. "I am very much so in love and very much so engaged," Lindsay said, per ABC.
The 31-year-old Dallas-based attorney sounds positively thrilled. "Every morning I wake up and pinch myself and I keep asking myself if this is really happening," she said. "It's crazy at times. I feel like I don't even deserve this. I feel like I'm getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending." Um, trust us, girl — you deserve it.
Of course, keeping her new love on the DL is no easy task for Lindsay. "I'm used to a long-distance relationship where we can't see each other all the time and we can't be public. I'm used to that," she told the press, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "But it's hard when you're so excited about something and you can't share it with everyone. But we make sure to communicate with each other all the time, and that's all you can really do."
Don't expect wedding bells anytime soon, though. "I'm trying to take things one step at a time," Lindsay said on the call, according to ABC. "I just want to get to know my fiancé to the fullest before I even start thinking about a wedding!" Sounds like a damn smart plan to us.
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22, on ABC.
