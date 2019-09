This year, of course, is a little different: The show has its first Black Bachelorette . Since the network announced Lindsay's role, fans have speculated about the diversity of the contestants. In seasons past, The Bachelorette and its sibling shows have been all for tokenism — each crop of contestants usually features one or two people of color. (The prevailing joke is also that these people get kicked off in the first or second episode.) Lindsay herself previously stated that this season, there had better be more contestants of color . Here's how that shook out: Of this year's collection of 31 potential future husbands, 14 of them are persons of color. That's almost 50%.