You could blame this on the media, but the fact is that there's just not a lot of information about the new season out there — there's hardly anything to hype up. For example, the only photos on the ABC press sites are of Rachel Lindsay herself. And in a total departure from previous seasons, the cast has not even been revealed yet. Typically, by this point we would have photos, names, ages, occupations, and fun facts about each of the guys — allowing us to make fun of their job titles and pick out our early favorites. But the cast section of the show's site is empty , save for Lindsay and host Chris Harrison. Additionally, the official Twitter account for the show has barely been inactive. In fact, between April 24 and May 12, @BacheloretteABC did not post a single tweet promoting the show.