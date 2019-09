You don’t have to be a citizen of Bachelor Nation to know that there is something special about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The news spread far and wide that this season of the show will feature the first Black lead , not only for the female-led installment but for the entire franchise. It’s been big news in reality TV, mainly because it took the show so long to make it happen. But now that Rachel Lindsay is the chosen one, there is quite a bit of pressure on the 31-year-old lawyer from Dallas — in addition to hopefully finding a husband. I'm journeying to Bachelor Nation on a tourist visa, but I definitely plan on tuning in have some aspirations of my own for this season.