15 years ago it all began. At the time this young man couldn't comprehend how life was about to change. Along the way I've worked with some amazing people and made some incredible friends. I've seen every corner of this beautiful planet, more than a few tears, plenty of drama but also a lot of love. Thank you hardly seems like enough to those I've worked for and with to make this show, but Thank You! Many have come and gone since our first season with Alex Michel and I appreciate them all for their part in all this. The first 15 years have been an incredible ride and thanks to you #BachelorNation the future only looks bigger, brighter and more dramatic than ever!

A post shared by Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:31am PDT