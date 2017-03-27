Story from TV Shows

Here's How The Bachelor Is Celebrating The Show's 15th Birthday

Kathryn Lindsay
They grow up so fast. Fifteen years ago, the first ever episode of The Bachelor aired on TV. Nobody could have predicted the show would blossom into an entire empire, and now that it's old enough to be in high school, some of the key players from the past fifteen years are taking a moment to reflect.

#TheBachelor premiered 15 years ago. What a ride it's been! Thank you, Bachelor Nation! ???

The official Bachelor Instagram gave a shout out to the milestone before host Chris Harrison re-grammed the photo (featuring the original Bachelor, Alex Michel) to add some heartfelt words.
"15 years ago it all began," the post reads. "At the time this young man couldn't comprehend how life was about to change. Along the way I've worked with some amazing people and made some incredible friends. I've seen every corner of this beautiful planet, more than a few tears, plenty of drama but also a lot of love. Thank you hardly seems like enough to those I've worked for and with to make this show, but Thank You! Many have come and gone since our first season with Alex Michel and I appreciate them all for their part in all this. The first 15 years have been an incredible ride and thanks to you #BachelorNation the future only looks bigger, brighter and more dramatic than ever!"
Producer Elan Gale posted a message of his own alongside a picture of the now infamous Bachelor mansion.
"15 years ago today the Bachelor premiered. It's a pretty amazing accomplishment," he began. "I wasn't around back then but over the past 9 years this show has introduced me to some of the most important people in my life, and for that, I am endlessly grateful. if you've been a part of this, thank you. I appreciate you all so very very much (except for a few of you, and you know who you are ?)"
In those fifteen years, a lot has gone down both on and off set. You can find out exactly what each couple from the many seasons is up to, over here.
