15 years ago it all began. At the time this young man couldn't comprehend how life was about to change. Along the way I've worked with some amazing people and made some incredible friends. I've seen every corner of this beautiful planet, more than a few tears, plenty of drama but also a lot of love. Thank you hardly seems like enough to those I've worked for and with to make this show, but Thank You! Many have come and gone since our first season with Alex Michel and I appreciate them all for their part in all this. The first 15 years have been an incredible ride and thanks to you #BachelorNation the future only looks bigger, brighter and more dramatic than ever!
15 years ago today the Bachelor premiered. It's a pretty amazing accomplishment. I wasn't around back then but over the past 9 years this show has introduced me to some of the most important people in my life, and for that, I am endlessly grateful. if you've been a part of this, thank you. I appreciate you all so very very much (except for a few of you, and you know who you are ?)