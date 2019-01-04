Hometown visits on this season of The Bachelor brought up an uncomfortable truth for Nick Viall, as every man, woman, and child had the same question for him: What does life after The Bachelor hold? Well, we know that Nick has moved on to become a men's beauty expert. But Nick's only one in a series of 22 men who have had their romantic life aired on primetime TV, and have had to forge a life for themselves afterward.
What actually follows the final rose? Paid Instagram content? Floundering as a C-List celeb? Marital bliss? Well, if you’re Nick Viall, more reality TV, only this time involving choreographed dance.
Each of the Bachelor stars have followed a different path post rose-graduation. Unlike us college grads, they didn’t get a fancy speech and pat on the back. Instead, these gents reenter the real world having briefly been the center of the world. Let's track their fall from grace, one by one.
Read This Next