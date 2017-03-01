What Will Bachelor Nick Viall's Beauty Line Look Like?

If wondering what The Bachelor star Nick Viall is planning to do, career-wise, after he hands out the final rose (especially since another stint on Bachelor In Paradise is most likely out of the picture) has been keeping you up at night, then you're going to be very pleased with the latest news. (Also, maybe consider volunteering or joining a book club? But we digress..)
Turns out, he'll be making his way into the beauty category, and — shocker! — not by way of Instagram endorsement deals.
Wait, what the hell? We feel you. But we're not joking: Viall broke the news during the taping of this season's Women Tell All episode on Friday, Entertainment Tonight reports. (Sounds to us like he was the one telling all, no?)
"While the season's been airing, I've been launching a business with me and two other business partners," he reportedly said. "I'm focusing a lot of my attention on that. It's a men's grooming line called The Polished Gent." The brand, as you can probably guess from its name, will be dedicated to grooming within the men's space, and offer a lineup of hair and skin-care products. But what, we wonder, will set them apart? Will there be a mud mask that pays tribute to his hometown date with Raven? An anti-aging moisturizer that only Corinne, queen of the shopping spree, can afford? We're almost more excited to find out than we are to watch After the Final Rose.
According to The Polished Gent website — where you can sign up for updates and news on the launch — this line has been a long time in the making. It reads, "Since my mid-twenties, I have put more time than I would like to admit into keeping a youthful appearance. Most of that time was spent just buying random products hoping some of them might actually work! Sadly that method resulted in a huge amount of time and money wasted. A handful of products really stood out over the years and I am excited to share them with you."
We'll find out in the next few weeks whether Nick finds true love, but if not, we'd say brand-new beauty products are a damn good consolation prize. They may not keep him warm at night, but they'll certainly help keep his pretty face on ABC.
