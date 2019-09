What Will Bachelor Nick Viall's Beauty Line Look Like?

"While the season's been airing, I've been launching a business with me and two other business partners," he reportedly said. "I'm focusing a lot of my attention on that. It's a men's grooming line called The Polished Gent." The brand, as you can probably guess from its name, will be dedicated to grooming within the men's space, and offer a lineup of hair and skin-care products. But what, we wonder, will set them apart? Will there be a mud mask that pays tribute to his hometown date with Raven ? An anti-aging moisturizer that only Corinne, queen of the shopping spree , can afford? We're almost more excited to find out than we are to watch After the Final Rose.