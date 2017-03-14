Diversity works best when we leave room for honest expressions of cultural and racial nuance. Fortunately, there was a great example of this during Rachel’s surprise visits. The impromptu dance session between her and Eric is one that the trained eye can recognize as an authentically Black moment. No one explicitly mentioned race, the showrunners didn’t turn on rap music to egg them on. When Eric did a little jig and said “aaaayyyee!” Rachel instinctively knew what to do because of how dance works as a form of expression for a lot of Black folks. If ABC can keep up those moments, and productive dialogues between Rachel and her non-Black suitors, The Bachelorette is going to be lit.