Corinne Olympios Hires Big Hollywood Lawyer & Publicist — Here's What It Means

Corinne Olympios is gearing up for battle, hiring a team of big name experts — including a lawyer and publicist who have represented the likes of Charlie Sheen and Scarlett Johansson — to help her navigate the increasingly thorny Bachelor In Paradise crisis unfolding this week. The reality star announced the move in her first public statement about the on-set incident between her and DeMario Jackson, which shut down Mexico production on the series and prompted a producer to sue the network. "As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life," Olympios said, "including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."
While the details of the night are hazy amidst conflicting reports — Olympios says she has no memory of the alcohol-fueled incident, which reportedly involves the issue of consent — her decision to hire Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer and publicist Stan Rosenfield speak volumes on her strategy going forward. She refers to herself as a victim in the statement, and she has chosen some experienced, highly regarded figures to defend her.
Singer, described by Variety as a "pitbull attorney who is known for sending ferocious legal threats," has represented the likes of Charlie Sheen, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Scarlett Johansson, Arnold Schwarznegger, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Sharon Stone, John Travolta, and Nicolas Cage. Notably, the majority of these celebs hired Singer to fight for them in libel and slander suits. This could signal that Olympios is anticipating damage to her reputation due to false claims.
Although no charges have been filed yet, Singer's hiring signals she is anticipating serious legal negotiations with one or more parties, and possibly a major courtroom battle. "When Marty calls, you listen," TMZ creator Harvey Levin told CNN in 2010. The same piece says Singer's aggressive tactics earned him the nickname "Mad Dog Marty."
Meanwhile, entertainment PR vet Rosenfield's starry roster of clients includes Robert De Niro, George Clooney, Charlie Sheen, Kelly Ripa, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, and Kelsey Grammer.
It's not clear where the increasingly complex alarming Bachelor In Paradise scandal is headed — but Olympios, for one, is not taking any chances when it comes to protecting herself from whatever lies ahead.
