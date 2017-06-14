As the Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs return from the reality-TV snafu known as Bachelor in Paradise season 4, one of the stars — in true Bachelor style — is telling all.
Entertainment Tonight reports that DeMario Jackson, who participated in the current season of The Bachelorette and is at the center of the controversy that shut down the production of Bachelor in Paradise, has nothing but nice things to say about Corinne Olympios.
Jackson first said that he had "no comment" on the matter, but the show managed to get him to reveal a little bit more. It's not much, but since many of the show's stars haven't had any comments on the matter, having this sip of tea is better than dying of BiP thirst.
"I have nothing to say. You know, Corinne's an awesome girl and that's all I have to say," Jackson said to ET.
He added a bit more for fans, saying, "Love you all, thank you for the support."
ET adds that sources close to Jackson say that footage will show that the "allegations of misconduct" are nothing more than an overblown view of what really happened. According to the source, the whole situation is being exaggerated and Jackson feels that the cameras would definitely back that up. The source added that the other members of the cast didn't feel that anything was out of the ordinary. After all, things get pretty steamy on the show — that's the entire point of the sizzling summer series.
For now, filming on Paradise is suspended, with no clear answers on any front. The show's host, Chris Harrison, released a statement saying that after everything gets sorted out, things should go back to normal. That means all the hookups, sweeping views of Mexican beaches, and oceanfront drama that fans expect should be back in no time at all.
"Let me start by saying the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming," Harrison said. "Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They're moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that's done a clear concise decision can be made about where we go from here. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon."
