Bachelor In Paradise contestant and former Bachelor favorite Corinne Olympios has been flooded with sexist and racist Instagram comments following the news of Bachelor In Paradise's suspension. The news that the show was halting production dropped Sunday after allegations of misconduct on set.
"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros. said in a statement on Sunday. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”
According to Los Angeles Times film writer Amy Kaufman, the incident involved Olympios, who starred in season 21 of The Bachelor, and DeMario Jackson, who was just kicked off season 13 of The Bachelorette.
"I just spoke to a source who says he knows why 'Bachelor in Paradise' was just cancelled," she tweeted. "Here we go: On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source. Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked. From this point forward, things turned into "soft core porn." They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy."
Kaufman clarified that, according to her source, the allegation of misconduct came from a producer, who didn't show up to work the day after the incident. Both Olympios and Jackson were shown video of their hookup. The producer later filed a "third party complaint."
Information about the incident is still coming in, but many users are taking to Instagram to slut-shame the 25-year-old with racist comments and blame her for the show's suspension.
There were some fans, however, who came to the reality star's defense.
For his part, Jackson has turned off comments on his Instagram.
It's important to note that Olympios has not filed any kind of complaint against Jackson, and the actual specifics of the misconduct are unknown or haven't been confirmed by the network. We don't know yet just what went on, but placing blame on either party — and using derogatory terms against them — is disrespectful to the people who are embroiled in what's clearly a sensitive and potentially distressing incident.
Let's hope this issue is solved in careful and respectful way.
