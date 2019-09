Colton's Attempt To Win Cassie Back Has One Glaring Issue

Instead, he's heeding the words of Future when it comes to finding love: fuck it, mask off. Last night's Bachelor finale (part one) picked up after the dramatic fence-jump the franchise had been teasing all season, leaving Underwood with two women remaining, neither of which he truly loved. The former football player was so heartbroken by his breakup with Cassie that he threatened to leave the show. Instead, he decided to stay in front of the cameras not just to end things with Tayshia and Hannah G, but to also then pursue Cassie despite her breaking things off. This whole thing is framed as Underwood "fighting for love" — but how is it love when Cassie already told him that her feelings just weren't quite there? If Underwood, the titular fixture of the show, had the option to pack it in, then why couldn't Cassie be given that same luxury?