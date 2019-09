As both Tayshia and Hannah G. found out during the finale, loving someone is actually not always enough to make things work. If it was, they'd be with Colton. So for Colton's big second chance plan to work, Cassie needs to feel the same way he does. And… she may not. It takes serious thought to leave The Bachelor , and even though Cassie was confused about how she felt and the timeline of the show, she was sure that she needed to leave. Afterwards, a clip of her packing up showed her saying that she knew she made the right decision and she was looking forward to going home and moving on. Perhaps she really just isn't that into Colton, as Chris Harrison suggested.