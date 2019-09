There's A Clue About Bachelor Colton's Relationship Status Staring Us Right In The Face

As for who Colton will propose to, if he does propose, it’s easy to think just about anything is a clue if you look through Colton and the remaining women’s social media. Colton posted a photo of someone snowboarding with him, but covered them up with an emoji . Hannah G. posted about how the past year was the best one of her life … because she got engaged? Tayshia posted a clear reference to Colton always posing with a peace sign, but also posted what seems like a more subtle Colton reference . But is it Instagram flirtation or wise self promo that ties Tayshia to the show? Cassie doesn’t really have anything on her Instagram that makes it seem like she’s engaged to Colton… which is exactly what a Bachelor winner might do to conceal the truth. On top of that, Colton posted a photo in December with the caption, “I know you can’t tell me how it ends... but are you happy?” and it features him wearing a shirt that says, “Puppies make me happy," which is kind of what someone who's not engaged might say to deflect a direct question. Or maybe he just knows that shirt is fantastic.