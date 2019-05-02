How Are Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Doing?

If the new season of ABC’s The Bachelorette has got you wondering what’s going on with forer Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and the recipient of her final rose, Garrett Yrigoyen, then you are not alone. It’s been a while since fans have heard from the former Bachelorette and her fiancé, but some internet sleuthing confirms they’re still together. And, despite the disappointment a lot of fans felt when she chose Garrett over literally anyone else on the show, the couple is quite happy.
Kufrin won over the hearts of millions when she first appeared on Arie Luyendyk, Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. She was initially chosen as the winner and accepted Luyendyk’s proposal at the end of the season before being dumped for runner-up Lauren Burnham. Soon after, Kufrin was announced as season 14’s Bachelorette, choosing Garrett Yrigoyen over Blake Horstmann, as well as Underwood, who came in fourth place.
Advertisement
Many hoped that her third-place pick, Jason Tartick, would become the next Bachelor, but he lost out on the slot to a dark horse: the 27-year-old virgin (and former football player) Colton Underwood. During Colton's season, one of the two Hannahs (and one of the two former pageant contetstants), Hannah Brown, charmed audiences and producers, helping her nail the position of the next Bachelorette. Although they haven't met (that we know of), Hannah will likely remind you of Becca because of they are both blunt, brunette, and entertaining as hell.
So, what has Kufrin up to? On Instagram, Yrigoyen pushed back against any possible gray areas about the current status of his relationship with Kufrin by posting a photo of her, gushing over 2018. Kufrin also recently shared a photo of her late dad’s Bible and her parents’ 1983 wedding invitation tucked inside.
View this post on Instagram
2018 was wild but hoping 2019 is even wilder. . . A great man once told me “if it’s meant to be, it’s up to me. Don’t wait around for someone else to do it for you, get off your ass and do it for yourself.” That great man is my dad. That piece of advice was the most solid that got me through many difficult and unique challenges this past year, but one that I’ll carry with me into 2019 and beyond. . . . Last night I rang in 2019 with a solid group of friends and the gorgeous @bkoof. Now its time to FIRE IT UP.
View this post on Instagram
Today I’ve started the treacherous task of cleaning out my apartment and packing up before the big move to California. As I was going through all of my books I came across my Dad’s old bible. Now I’ve looked through this a number of times over these past few years, but today I opened it to find my parent’s wedding invitation from 1983. Why I’ve never come across this before beats me, but I’ll take it as a special sign that my poppa dadeo is looking over me (probably questioning me on why the heck I’d leave “God’s country” aka Minnesota and move to one of the most populated areas in the country). But hey, we all do crazy things in the name of love. Or maybe this is just his way of letting me know that he approves of @gy_yrigoyen thinks we should get married already ? either way, this was one special thing to find. And major props to my parents for saving that moola on wedding invites because we all know they ain’t cheap ??
“Why I’ve never come across this before beats me, but I’ll take it as a special sign that my poppa dadeo is looking over me (probably questioning me on why the heck I’d leave ‘God’s country’ aka Minnesota and move to one of the most populated areas in the country),” she wrote in the caption. She also joked about the discovery being a sign that she and Yrigoyen “should get married already.”
In December, the couple told Us Weekly that they have not started planning their wedding yet, but did share that there’s only one time of the year it will be taking place: fall. People also reported that Kufrin and Yrigoyen were house hunting in San Diego, a big move that Kufrin confirms in her Instagram post.
Advertisement
In March, Kufrin reminded the world that it was her and Yrigoyen's anniversary — no, not of a first date or a wedding or a kiss, but of the day she gave him her first impression rose on the show. So, Bachelor Nation, it looks and sounds like these two are still together and happily in love.
Tune in to the 15th (!) season premiere of The Bachelorette on May 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
This story has been updated.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement