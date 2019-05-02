How Are Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Doing?

View this post on Instagram

2018 was wild but hoping 2019 is even wilder. . . A great man once told me “if it’s meant to be, it’s up to me. Don’t wait around for someone else to do it for you, get off your ass and do it for yourself.” That great man is my dad. That piece of advice was the most solid that got me through many difficult and unique challenges this past year, but one that I’ll carry with me into 2019 and beyond. . . . Last night I rang in 2019 with a solid group of friends and the gorgeous @bkoof. Now its time to FIRE IT UP.