Season 15 of The Bachelorette has its star (Hannah Brown), its catch phrase ("I will not allow myself not to feel chosen every single day"), and, now, its first promo. Having gotten to know Hannah on the past season of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood , fans were pretty sure what they were in for. She's a bubbly, playful pageant queen from Alabama — or is she? In the first promo for the upcoming season, the message couldn't be more clear: You don't know her.