Season 15 of The Bachelorette has its star (Hannah Brown), its catch phrase ("I will not allow myself not to feel chosen every single day"), and, now, its first promo. Having gotten to know Hannah on the past season of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood, fans were pretty sure what they were in for. She's a bubbly, playful pageant queen from Alabama — or is she? In the first promo for the upcoming season, the message couldn't be more clear: You don't know her.
You also don't own her, as the song in short clip repeats. In it, we watch fairytale princess Hannah transform into a jumpsuit-wearing vixen, literally throwing her "BEAUTY QUEEN" sash to the ground before detaching her Cinderella-style skirt to reveal a blue jumpsuit with heels that she uses to stomp through a forest.
"I’m getting all the First Wives Club vibes and lovin’ it," previous Bachelorette Becca Kufrin commented.
"Whoever is responsible for this, YES," wrote Sydney Lotuaco, who was by Hannah's side during Colton's season.
This promo isn't just a message for us, but for the men who are competing for Hannah's heart this season. We already met over 30 of them when ABC dropped all their photos on Facebook, and thanks to Ellen DeGeneres, we know Hannah's type.
"I have a problem," the 24-year-old told DeGeneres as they played a game of "Who'd You Rather" with male celebrities back in March. "I think I like people that look like they haven't bathed, but smell like they have."
Luckily, if you're in the market for unclean men, the forest is a good place to find them.
