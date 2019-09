Ahead of her Bachelorette journey , Hannah Brown sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to determine her type once and for all. The former Miss Alabama is about to spend two months whittling down over 30 suitors until she finds The One (or, if she pulls a Colton , then just, One), so it's important she uses that time wisely and goes in knowing exactly what she's looking for. The only issue? What she's looking for probably won't be in the mansion.