Ahead of her Bachelorette journey, Hannah Brown sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to determine her type once and for all. The former Miss Alabama is about to spend two months whittling down over 30 suitors until she finds The One (or, if she pulls a Colton, then just, One), so it's important she uses that time wisely and goes in knowing exactly what she's looking for. The only issue? What she's looking for probably won't be in the mansion.
"I have a problem," the 24-year-old told DeGeneres as they played a game of "Who'd You Rather" with male celebrities. "I think I like people that look like they haven't bathed, but smell like they have."
Specifically, she likes Jackson Maine, the A Star Is Born character portrayed by Bradley Cooper. His scruff was no match for Zac Efron, Idris Elba, or Ryan Gosling...and it might be no match for the 33 men who have been announced as this season's contestants.
Over on Facebook, ABC has given viewers their first look at the men who will possibly be fighting for Brown's heart on the show, and it doesn't seem like any of them could sing "Shallow."
In fact, commenters said a contestant "looks like he sells vacuums" and guessed another "gets fucked up at Applebees." The Bachelorette tends to choose the same clean-cut men who are TV-ready at all times, so it's doubtful we'll see a single five o'clock shadow this season. Maybe, however, one of them will have Maine's signature gravelly voice. But would they pee on stage at the Grammys? Brown can only hope.
