I'd like to say a few words about the Jackson Maine voice, which many of us loved. The voice was like no other voice. It was gravely, it was thick, it was not phlegmy — but it had texture. The voice held its own against Sam Elliott's own iconic rasp (the granddaddy of goose-bump-inducing dialogue), which is a grand feat not many voices can achieve. The voice did a lot in its brief time with us — it won a Golden Globe, BAFTA Grammy , and will likely win an Oscar. That's more than even Cooper can say . The voice lives on forever in our hearts, and in our minds, much like Maine to Ally. Let us all cry one single tear in its honor