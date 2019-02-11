When Gaga took the stage to perform her much-awarded, much-nominated hit “Shallow,” she went all in as Stefani Germanotta, musical diva. Clad in a sparkling jumpsuit and clutching an all-glitter mic stand, the singer bellowed her A Star Is Born hit as only Gaga could. There were rock kicks, countless spins, and even more hair flips that brought attention to the performer’s platinum blonde tresses and dark roots.