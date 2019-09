As many pointed out, Gaga’s Grammys rendition of “Shallow” is as far as possible from the stripped down one she performs as Ally Maine in A Star Is Born. In the film, the deeply country version of the pared down track marks a turning point in Ally’s career. This is a woman just realizing the true power of her voice. However, Gaga, the real-life human credited as the “Shallow” performer at the 2019 Grammys, is a woman who has learned her immense, and only growing, value over the last decade. The “Born This Way” singer is someone who has been winning Grammy statues since 2010, is poised to take home an Oscar in a matter of weeks , and became a BAFTA winner mere hours ago.