Stop Complaining That Lady Gaga Performed "Shallow" At The Grammys Instead Of Ally Maine

Ariana Romero
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Lady Gaga showed up to the 2019 Grammys in peak Lady Gaga form. The Academy Award-nominated star walked the red carpet in a sparkling Celine gown and 100 carats-worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds. Photo evidence proves Miley Cyrus’ little sister Noah Cyrus actually kneeled in front of Mother Monster’s welcoming gaze sometime during the awards show.
When Gaga took the stage to perform her much-awarded, much-nominated hit “Shallow,” she went all in as Stefani Germanotta, musical diva. Clad in a sparkling jumpsuit and clutching an all-glitter mic stand, the singer bellowed her A Star Is Born hit as only Gaga could. There were rock kicks, countless spins, and even more hair flips that brought attention to the performer’s platinum blonde tresses and dark roots.
It was all pure rock n’ roll Lady Gaga — and that’s exactly what fans watching along had a problem with.
As many pointed out, Gaga’s Grammys rendition of “Shallow” is as far as possible from the stripped down one she performs as Ally Maine in A Star Is Born. In the film, the deeply country version of the pared down track marks a turning point in Ally’s career. This is a woman just realizing the true power of her voice. However, Gaga, the real-life human credited as the “Shallow” performer at the 2019 Grammys, is a woman who has learned her immense, and only growing, value over the last decade. The “Born This Way” singer is someone who has been winning Grammy statues since 2010, is poised to take home an Oscar in a matter of weeks, and became a BAFTA winner mere hours ago.
A quiet and subdued version of “Shallow” simply wouldn’t come off as honest during Gaga’s most successful season to date. Plus, Sunday night's high glam and unstoppable Grammys showing with the track distances the performer from her Oscar-nominated role's most embarrassing moment of all. So bask in the glory that is Gaga at her most Gaga for now.
And if you simply can't live without seeing “Ally” on an awards show stage this year, pray the Academy Award gods smile upon you. If any event will recreate A Star Is Born’s beloved “Shallow” scene, it’s the movie-loving Oscars.
