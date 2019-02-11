Lady Gaga showed up to the 2019 Grammys in peak Lady Gaga form. The Academy Award-nominated star walked the red carpet in a sparkling Celine gown and 100 carats-worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds. Photo evidence proves Miley Cyrus’ little sister Noah Cyrus actually kneeled in front of Mother Monster’s welcoming gaze sometime during the awards show.
When Gaga took the stage to perform her much-awarded, much-nominated hit “Shallow,” she went all in as Stefani Germanotta, musical diva. Clad in a sparkling jumpsuit and clutching an all-glitter mic stand, the singer bellowed her A Star Is Born hit as only Gaga could. There were rock kicks, countless spins, and even more hair flips that brought attention to the performer’s platinum blonde tresses and dark roots.
It was all pure rock n’ roll Lady Gaga — and that’s exactly what fans watching along had a problem with.
Lady Gaga just killed Ally before our very eyes #GRAMMYs— Ale Russian ?? (@_alerussian_) February 11, 2019
I love Gaga so much, but that performance just didn't resonate with me. It was definitely Gaga, so I'm hoping there's more Ally and Jack at the Oscars. #ladygaga #Shallow #GRAMMYs— Brittany (@brittanyschmo) February 11, 2019
Isn’t the whole point of A Star is Born is Ally losing who she was durimg Shallow and turning into a glittery pop star? Lady Gaga’s outfit and mood doesn’t vibe with the song #TheGrammys— Mason (@MasonJar38) February 11, 2019
Ally > @ladygaga on the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/BqApXoprOJ— djriddler (@djriddler) February 11, 2019
As many pointed out, Gaga’s Grammys rendition of “Shallow” is as far as possible from the stripped down one she performs as Ally Maine in A Star Is Born. In the film, the deeply country version of the pared down track marks a turning point in Ally’s career. This is a woman just realizing the true power of her voice. However, Gaga, the real-life human credited as the “Shallow” performer at the 2019 Grammys, is a woman who has learned her immense, and only growing, value over the last decade. The “Born This Way” singer is someone who has been winning Grammy statues since 2010, is poised to take home an Oscar in a matter of weeks, and became a BAFTA winner mere hours ago.
When the "Shallow" bridge hits! #GRAMMYs #LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/u6wkER0Zlv— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 11, 2019
A quiet and subdued version of “Shallow” simply wouldn’t come off as honest during Gaga’s most successful season to date. Plus, Sunday night's high glam and unstoppable Grammys showing with the track distances the performer from her Oscar-nominated role's most embarrassing moment of all. So bask in the glory that is Gaga at her most Gaga for now.
And if you simply can't live without seeing “Ally” on an awards show stage this year, pray the Academy Award gods smile upon you. If any event will recreate A Star Is Born’s beloved “Shallow” scene, it’s the movie-loving Oscars.
