As the world celebrates A Star Is Born over award season, director Bradley Cooper is apologizing to one very special person: his partner, model Irina Shayk.
There’s no question that Cooper — who starred in as well as directed A Star Is Born — put his heart and soul into the musical drama. It makes sense that Shayk, who is the mother of the pair’s child Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, would have to deal with a lot of Jackson Maine-ing during the film process. Cooper used the BAFTA ceremony on Sunday to make sure Shayk knew how much he appreciated that.
Advertisement
During his acceptance speech for Best Original Music, per Entertainment Tonight, Cooper gave Shayk a shout out.
"I...need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year,” Cooper joked.
The Hangover franchise alum has been open about what it took to create his Star Is Born rockstar Jackson Maine, who sounds nothing like Cooper does in real life.
“Your voice is everything as an actor,” Cooper told The New York Times. “It’s everything. It’s everything. And if you’re not connected to your voice, it’s over. It’s impossible. It’s like plugging in the electrical cord to truth, right?”
So one can imagine it took a lot of time in the basement to get Jackson’s sound exactly right.
Fortunately, Shayk seems very supportive! Per ET, the model gave her partner a standing ovation at the BAFTAs — and likely not just because he finally apologized for all that noise. That's love, folks.
Advertisement