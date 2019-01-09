Bradley Cooper Just Made History At One Major Awards Show

The BAFTA award nominations were announced today, and the musical starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper was lauded with a total of seven nominations. Five of these are for Cooper, including best film, best actor, best director, best adapted screenplay, and best original music. (His nom for best beard was notably absent, but we'll let it slide.)
This is the most BAFTA nominations in one year for an actor in history, beating former record holder and fellow Sexiest Man Alive honoree George Clooney. In 2005, Clooney received four BAFTA nominations across multiple categories for Good Night, and Good Luck, as well as best supporting actor for Syriana.
In another first, Spike Lee picked up his first BAFTA nominations for BlackKklansman — he received three in total for his 2018 film. And while A Star is Born certainly raked in the accolades, it was Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favorite that landed the most nominations with 12.
