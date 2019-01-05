By now, there should be no doubt in anyone's mind that Lady Gaga, née Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, knows her way around a stage. The multi-hyphenate performer (she's a singer, actor, composer, songwriter, director, fashion designer, and all around badass) stunned audiences and critics with her impeccable performance in A Star Is Born alongside Hollywood hotshot Bradley Cooper.
Her portrayal of Ally in the film's fourth and most recent rendition, directed by Cooper, earned her Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress — Motion Picture — Drama and for Best Original Song. Should she win Best Actress in the drama category, she would shatter a major Hollywood record by becoming the first musician ever to win the category (no, not even EGOT-winner John Legend could say he's won this accolade). Additionally, her work as an aspiring artist garnered her a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.
Gaga also picked up three Grammy nominations for "Shallow," and the rest of the Star Is Born soundtrack will be eligible for a Grammy next year.
With all of the buzz surrounding A Star Is Born's success (not to mention her engagement to fiancé Christian Carino and her current Las Vegas residency), it's easy to forget that Gaga had a noteworthy career on screen long before she confirmed her status as an A-list actress — and we're not just talking about all of her infamous award-show stunts, like when she wore a meat dress to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
Read on to see which cameos and parts helped prepare Gaga for the role of a lifetime.