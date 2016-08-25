You Can Officially EAT Lady Gaga's Meat Dress

Back in 2010, Lady Gaga took avant-garde to a whole new level when she wore a dress made of meat to the MTV Video Music Awards. The dress became a pop-culture phenomenon and was named the top fashion statement of the year by Time. Six years later, we still haven’t forgotten this crazy fashion moment. Honestly, how could we? The image of the blonde beauty draped in raw flank steak is burned into our minds. People everywhere are still talking about it — and now, one restaurant is even making it possible for you to eat it.
Okay, so you can't eat the actual dress designed by Franc Fernandez. Disappointing, we know, but according to Eater, there is a hot pot restaurant in China where you can order a dish that comes with a Barbie doll covered in raw meat à la Gaga. You peel the raw meat off the doll and place it in the hot pot. Then, simply enjoy. What do you think? Would you order it?
Chinese hot pot restaurant, taking the Lady Gaga #meatdress to whole new extremes #火锅 #becauseChina pic.twitter.com/jN0bL32T7w— Elyse Ribbons 柳素英 (@iheartbeijing) August 21, 2016
