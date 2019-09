Why Lady Gaga's SAG Awards Nomination Is Such A Big Deal

And while her nomination isn’t all that surprising (A Star is Born got three more nods, including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Ensemble Cast, making it the most nominated film of the ceremony ), it is worth celebrating. Because while the Oscars and the Golden Globes get most of the media attention, the SAGs are, in some ways, a more prestigious recognition of talent. It’s an award bestowed by the acting community to acknowledge a peer at the height of his or her craft. The Golden Globes , on the other hand, are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a body of critics and photographers who cover the entertainment industry for organizations based outside the United States. As for the Oscars, that’s decided by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences , which includes representatives from every aspect of the industry, not just acting. A SAG nomination is a proclamation to the world that actors consider Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, in her first-ever starring role in a feature film, to be one of them.