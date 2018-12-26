Ahead of her Las Vegas residency, which is set to begin on Friday, Lady Gaga is proving what it really means to be an enigma. Beyond just keeping the details of her show, Enigma, a mystery (though we're sure it'll be incredible), Gaga continues to keep us guessing when it comes to her look for the show, too.
Just days ago, fans were flipping over Gaga's new dusty lilac hair on her fiancé's Instagram feed. Now, she's ditched that hair color for something far more dramatic and Vegas-appropriate, debuting new silver hair on her Instagram over the holidays.
In a very Gaga move, she revealed the new hair while stepping off a (most definitely) private plane in Vegas, with one of her adorable French bulldogs in tow.
Gaga's rocked this silver shade before. Most notably she wore the grayish hue on the 2015 Grammys red carpet and on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine in 2010. But unlike those looks, this color appears to be actually dyed onto her real hair, as opposed to a wig or extensions.
While lilac hair was already expected to be a huge trend in 2019, Gaga just made sure silver hair is going to be a major salon request, too.
