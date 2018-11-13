This doesn't really answer the question, though. The people (me) want to know if it's a good song. "Why Did You Do That?" is about someone's ass looking really great in a pair of jeans. Epic poems have been composed on less. The superficiality of the song actually seems apparent. Like, yes, this is a song about sex appeal! If we really want to get nitty-gritty, maybe the song is about how Ally fell in love with a man she knew to be in bad form (he was an apparent alcoholic the moment she met him) despite her better judgment. But mostly, it's a song about butts that happens to have a pretty enjoyable throbbing bass beat.