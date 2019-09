For many, Maggie Rogers has come out of nowhere, but she has been building up an unstoppable momentum for a couple years now. You might remember Rogers from a viral video where her soon-to-be breakout single “Alaska” left Pharrell speechless . His stunned face is credited with launching the NYU Clive Davis School of Recorded Music graduate’s career. She’s gone from Pharrell’s golden child to meteorically-rising star in her own right. The song has over 64 million streams on Spotify now, and Rogers has toured city after city the world over as a headliner as well as opening for acts such as Mumford & Sons and HAIM. Along the way, the Maryland-native has released an EP entitled Now That The Light Is Fading , in addition to numerous singles like “Light On” which came out last month. This has all been in the last two years.