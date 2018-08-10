A Star Is Born, in all its many iterations (the original film is from 1937 but was remade in 1954, with Judy Garland, and again in 1976, with Barbra Streisand), tells the story of a former superstar (here, played by Cooper) who falls in love with and nurtures the career of a younger artist (Gaga). Each version of A Star Is Born has — spoiler alert — ended tragically, with the death of the older star just as the younger one is reaching the height of fame and success.