Lady Gaga Will Film A Star Is Born Scenes At Coachella & She Wants Fans To Participate

When Lady Gaga was tapped to fill in for Queen Bey at Coachella this weekend, she had some seriously big shoes to fill — but it’s safe to say that she’s risen to the occasion.
On Saturday night, Gaga casually debuted her new single “The Cure.” The crowd went wild and the song, which is now available on iTunes, has already soared to to the top of the charts.
What could be more exciting than that? We’re glad you asked. The star will use her time in Indio to film scenes for her upcoming lead role in the Warner Bros. remake of A Star is Born — and she wants her fans to participate. (If you’re not at Coachella this weekend, raise your hand if you’re experiencing some intense FOMO right now.)
The shoot is scheduled for this Tuesday and Wednesday (April 18 and 19), and fans can purchase tickets now if they want to appear alongside Gaga. The scenes, which will be filmed at Empire Polo Club, involve a country western concert — so participants should arrive wearing their best denim attire, cowboy boots, and Stetson hats. Bradley Cooper, the star and director of A Star is Born, will join Gaga on stage both days, according to Entertainment Weekly. Be still, our hearts.
According to the event’s website, tickets are $10 — a small price to pay in order to cross “film a movie with Lady Gaga” off your bucket list. Plus, all the proceeds will directly benefit the pop star’s Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit that combats bullying and raises mental health awareness.
