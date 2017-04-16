Story from Music

Lady Gaga Pays Tribute To Beyoncé & Drops A New Single At Coachella

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Lady Gaga may have been subbing in for Beyonce at Coachella on Saturday night, but according to all reports, she gave the crowd in Indio, California, what they wanted and a little something more. Those of us at home doing #couchella got to reap the benefits also, in the form of brand-new single "The Cure," which she debuted onstage.
"People kept asking me, aren't you nervous about playing 11:30?" she said, according to Billboard, in a vague allusion to taking over for the pregnant Beyoncé. "No way man, because that means I'm playing for the heavyweights at Coachella."
Advertisement
Lady Gaga didn't mention Bey's name during her set, but she performed their collaboration, "Telephone," and sang both parts.
Another pop star who happened to be in the audience seemed to approve. On her Instagram Stories, Katy Perry posted a semi-mocking commentary on Gaga's onstage video footage of herself with an octopus tentacle coming out of her mouth, writing, "When bae has food poisoning." But in her next two posts, she was completely into it.
Photo: Instagram.com/katyperry
Halfway through the show, Gaga told the crowd that she had been "back in the studio," Rolling Stone reported. Then she launched into the new single.
"The Cure" alternates between sleepy, seductive love song and a soaring club-ready upbeat chorus. "My new single 'The Cure' is available on iTunes now," she announced.
The track is at the top of the iTunes chart by now, and fans are reacting accordingly on Twitter.
It's only been six months since Gaga released Joanne, so it's unclear if "The Cure" will be part of an impending new album or EP, or just a one-off to keep fans sated while she continues to record. With Gaga set to headline Coachella next weekend, we can't wait to see if she has more surprises up her sleeve.
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series