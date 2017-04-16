Lady Gaga may have been subbing in for Beyonce at Coachella on Saturday night, but according to all reports, she gave the crowd in Indio, California, what they wanted and a little something more. Those of us at home doing #couchella got to reap the benefits also, in the form of brand-new single "The Cure," which she debuted onstage.
"People kept asking me, aren't you nervous about playing 11:30?" she said, according to Billboard, in a vague allusion to taking over for the pregnant Beyoncé. "No way man, because that means I'm playing for the heavyweights at Coachella."
Advertisement
Lady Gaga didn't mention Bey's name during her set, but she performed their collaboration, "Telephone," and sang both parts.
Another pop star who happened to be in the audience seemed to approve. On her Instagram Stories, Katy Perry posted a semi-mocking commentary on Gaga's onstage video footage of herself with an octopus tentacle coming out of her mouth, writing, "When bae has food poisoning." But in her next two posts, she was completely into it.
Halfway through the show, Gaga told the crowd that she had been "back in the studio," Rolling Stone reported. Then she launched into the new single.
"The Cure" alternates between sleepy, seductive love song and a soaring club-ready upbeat chorus. "My new single 'The Cure' is available on iTunes now," she announced.
Lady Gaga performing her new single 'The Cure' for the first time at #GagaCoachella. pic.twitter.com/hjexLI5PPJ— Pop Crave (@PopCravings) April 16, 2017
The track is at the top of the iTunes chart by now, and fans are reacting accordingly on Twitter.
HOW IS SHE GONNA SING US A NEW SONG AND GO BACK TO DOING THE SHOW? DOES SHE UNDERSTAND SHE KILLED HALF THE FAN BASE? #GagaCoachella— xoxo, Wayne (@HausofWayne) April 16, 2017
"And My New Single Is Releasing Tonight" #GagaCoachella pic.twitter.com/IAckgOVIil— King JoJo ? (@joemartinez6969) April 16, 2017
It's only been six months since Gaga released Joanne, so it's unclear if "The Cure" will be part of an impending new album or EP, or just a one-off to keep fans sated while she continues to record. With Gaga set to headline Coachella next weekend, we can't wait to see if she has more surprises up her sleeve.
Advertisement