Sounds like Pete Davidson is over his breakup with Ariana Grande. Just a few days after he partied with John Mulaney and Nick Kroll at a Steely Dan concert, he appeared in a teaser for this week's Saturday Night Live episode and playfully joked about his track record for failed engagements — suggesting that he perhaps also proposed to ex-girlfriends like Cazzie David.
This specific gag, which occurs halfway through the teaser, begins with host Jonah Hill dishing the details you need to know for this week's episode alongside musical guest Maggie Rogers.
"Hey Maggie," Davidson says. "I'm Pete."
"Hey Pete," she replies.
"You wanna get married?" he asks.
"No," she says, shaking her head. This prompts Davidson to nod his head and turn to the camera.
"0 for 3," he quips.
He and Grande called off their engagement earlier this month, and this statement suggests that there was one other girlfriend with whom a proposal did not end in matrimony. I doubt he'll be giving us more details than that, but it's heartening to see that both parties are slowly getting back to normal life — Grande singing her heart out on stage, and Davidson at Saturday Night Live making jokes at his own expense.
Watch below!
