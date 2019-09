Pete Davidson Had A Boys' Night With John Mulaney & Nick Kroll

While Ariana Grande has been posting up a storm on social media and even performing a full Broadway number , we haven't seen much of Pete Davidson since the couple of the summer ended their engagement earlier this month. However, he just appeared on John Mulaney's Twitter looking totally unbothered. In fact, he was having the time of his life at a Steely Dan concert with Mulaney, his wife Annamarie Tendler, and Nick Kroll . Now that's a squad if I've ever heard one.