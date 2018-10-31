Pete Davidson Had A Boys' Night With John Mulaney & Nick Kroll

While Ariana Grande has been posting up a storm on social media and even performing a full Broadway number, we haven't seen much of Pete Davidson since the couple of the summer ended their engagement earlier this month. However, he just appeared on John Mulaney's Twitter looking totally unbothered. In fact, he was having the time of his life at a Steely Dan concert with Mulaney, his wife Annamarie Tendler, and Nick Kroll. Now that's a squad if I've ever heard one.
"I’ve seen Steely Dan for 12 years and no one ever stands," Mulaney captioned the short video. "Pete Davidson changed that tonight."
In the video, Mulaney pans over the crowd to Davidson, whose dancing is so infectious that other people are starting to join.
“Everybody’s getting up!” he cries.
Not gonna lie, this is the perfect, casual I'm-doing-fine-without-you video that I'd certainly like my ex to see fresh off of a split. However, something tells me Davidson doesn't play that game. He's just genuinely getting down during a night out — and with this crew, how you could you not?
