I don't know about you, but I've spent a long time waiting for Steve McQueen's heist masterpiece Widows to gain the official recognition it deserves. Finally, Viola Davis has been recognized for her stellar performance as Veronica , and is nominated for the BAFTA for Leading Actress. Frustratingly, her chances of winning seem slim beside Olivia Colman, who just won the award at the Golden Globes, but this smidgeon of recognition for a woman and a film that was so well received by literally everyone is as much as we're going to get. McQueen deserves more, you guys.