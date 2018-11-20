Widows Proves That Women Don't Have To Be Best Friends All The Time

While female friendship will forever be one of the strongest, most crucial bonds a woman will have throughout her life, it's neither a given nor implied with every circumstance in which women are forced into a shared scenario. Would it have been nice if the leading ladies of Widows all got along and ended the film sipping cocktails in a bar and laughing about the trauma that brought them together? Maybe. But it wouldn't have been a realistic depiction of what that level of closeness among women looks like in real life. It's wonderfully varied, it's hard-earned and it's incredibly special. However there's so much to be said for the function, strength and respect that comes from female allies – the space between enemies and inseparability – and as the space in which so many of our relationships operate, shouldn't we be seeing it depicted more on screen, too?