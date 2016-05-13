Your attention, please: The front-page story in this week's edition of Shit, I'm Getting Old is the five-year anniversary of Bridesmaids. That's right, people. The hilarious movie starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson, and Chris O'Dowd debuted at the box office back in 2011.
The smash hit, directed by Paul Feig (Ghostbusters) and produced by Judd Apatow, holds up just as well in 2016. To celebrate the movie's fifth anniversary, here are five fun facts about the making of Bridesmaids.
1. Officer Rhodes (Chris O'Dowd) was originally going to have a regular ol' American accent. “I went in and did it with an American accent, like I do in most auditions," explained the Irish actor. "It went fine, but the director knew some of my work, so he asked me to do it with my accent and it worked out better." And boy are we glad.
2. Melissa McCarthy based her character on Guy Fieri.
The actress told Conan O'Brien that the celebrity chef inspired wacky Megan. "When I first read it, the first person that I thought of was Guy Fieri from the Food Network. I wanted to do the shirt, the Kangol [hat]. Every scene I would have my glasses on the back of my head... I tried for a long time to convince them to let me wear short, white, spiky hair, and they were like, 'You can't actually be Guy Fieri.' Cut it off at some point!" Thanks for the laughs, Guy.
3. Annie's awful brother-and-sister roommates moved in together IRL.
"We played roommates so well in Bridesmaids we thought we'd do it for real," Rebel Wilson said of living in Hollywood with co-star Matt Lucas after filming wrapped. "Except instead of annoying Kristen Wiig, we're now annoying all the neighbors nearby."
4. The ladies took a field trip to a male strip club.
You know, for professional purposes. "For research, we all went to Hollywood Men. It was one of the funniest things I've ever seen," McCarthy said. "It's a lot of oil, more oil than I've ever seen on bodies, on any beach, and it's a lot of, like, 'You know you want this!' And getting weird eye contact and you're like, 'I don't! I don't want it so bad!'" They even bought Rose Byrne a lap dance!
5. That whole shitty business was the guys' idea.
"Judd [Apatow] and Paul [Feig] threw it out when we were doing a lot of rewrites," Wiig explained about the scene when McCarthy's character shits in the dressing room sink. "Judd said, 'You know, they go to a restaurant before [the dress fitting]. Maybe it's a really bad restaurant and something happens.' Initially, Annie [Mumolo, Wiig's writing partner] and I were like, 'Uh, so there is going to be throwing up and shit? Okay.'"
