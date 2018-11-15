This is a film about women discovering who they want to be now that they’re on their own. In one scene, Alice is sent to buy guns for the heist, and, reluctant to give her ID, she plays on people’s perceptions of her. Tall, and blonde, and with a model physique, she begs a woman for help, giving her a sob story about being a Polish mail-order bride in an abusive relationship. She’s utterly convincing (it’s rooted in truth, after all), and soon gets what she wants. And then, snap, she’s back to herself, shoving a hot dog into her mouth while swaggering out of the building.