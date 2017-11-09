Working with Kevin Spacey seemed like a dream come true for Jon Bernthal. But the actor said in a Variety interview that when he worked alongside him on Baby Driver, Spacey "made [him] lose all respect for him." Bernthal also told Variety that Spacey "was a bit of a bully" on set.
"Going onto that set and working with him — I wasn't there much, and I wasn't really in a situation to judge — but when I was there he really rubbed me the wrong way," Bernthal told Variety. "I thought he was a bit of a bully… I didn't really care for the way he was behaving toward some of the other people on set."
Advertisement
Bernthal told Variety that he'd originally been awed by Spacey's performance in The Iceman Cometh, but his opinion changed after Baby Driver. The Punisher star also shared some vague statements about the way Spacey reportedly treated the movie's crew members.
"I think he was acting toward people in a way that — where I remember, at the time, thinking, man if that was a woman that he was talking to, I would have done something, I would have said something," Bernthal told the outlet. "And I was really happy to sort of get out of there, for that reason."
Bernthal's interview with Variety comes after the actor has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple people. The accusations started with actor Anthony Rapp's claims that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14 years old. Since BuzzFeed first published Rapp's account, U.K. police have also launched an investigation into an allegation that Spacey assaulted a different actor in London.
In addition, Netflix has stopped production on the Spacey-starring House of Cards, and it pulled its movie Gore, which Spacey produced and starred in. The movie was in post-production. (Incidentally, the upcoming Marvel's The Punisher, which Bernthal stars in, is also a Netflix series.) The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revoked Spacey's 2017 International Emmy Founders Award. Spacey was also removed from the upcoming All The Money In The World, with Christopher Plummer recast in his role as J. Paul Getty.
Advertisement
"I just remember losing a ton of respect for him," Bernthal told Variety. "The kind of man he was when I saw him, working with him, made me lose all respect for him, and I was enormously disappointed."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement