In her acceptance speech for the #SeeHer Award at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2016 (a speech which, frankly, should have won its own award), Viola Davis talked about letting go of expectations when she took on the role of Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder : "I said oh god, I gotta lose weight. I gotta learn to walk like Kerry Washington in heels. I gotta lose my belly. And then I ask myself, well, why do I have to do all of that? I truly believe that the privilege of a lifetime is being who you are. And, I just recently embraced that at 51. I think my strongest power is that at 10 o'clock every Thursday night, I want you to come into my world. I'm not going to come into yours. You come into my world and you sit with me. My size. My hue. My age. And you sit. And you experience."