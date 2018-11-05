I don’t want to feel invisible when I’m 50 – at work, in the street, on aeroplanes. I want to be at my most stylish, my most confident, my most powerful and desirable. I want to look forward to those years, not spend lots of money and emotional energy trying to stave them off. So how to prepare? Well, first, I think, by finding role models like the women featured in this series who are smashing glass ceilings of gender, age and race to achieve incredible things. Like Carmel McConnell MBE – a woman in her mid 50s who started the children’s charity Magic Breakfast and this year won the Women of the Year Campaigner Award. Carmel told Refinery29: "I am older but I don’t feel old. I don’t have any sense of what being old should be. I’m just finding out things about myself now, in my 50s, like I’m going to try and do a marathon! I have always assumed we would be in gradual decline, but now I’m thinking it’s more like gradual increase."